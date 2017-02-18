Dog owners THREE TIMES hotter than cat people

Dog owners are three times as attractive as cat owners, according to a new survey.

63 per cent of the 1,000 single Britons questioned said that a date with a dog owner was more appealing than a night out with someone who owned a cat.

Even rabbits were more attractive than moggies, with 19 per cent of respondents preferring the prospect of a date with a floppy-eared carrot-chomper as housemate to one with a feline companion.

A canine chum was seen as a selling point in the survey for dating website Elite Singles - 57 per cent reckoned ownership of a pet made someone ‘more dateable’ - and that nearly one third would break off the relationship if the prospective partner and animal didn’t get along.

Elite Singles’ psychologist Salama Marine said: “Raising animals requires a lot of commitment and dedication - so singles with pets are often perceived to be kind, friendly- and ready to commit to a long term relationship.”