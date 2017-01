Firefighters had to use cutting gear to rescue a man from a lorry after a crash on the A1.

The lorry hit a central reservation on the southbound carriageway at Ranby at 11.29pm on Friday (January 21).

Firefighters from Worksop, Retford and a special rescue unit from Newark attended the incident.

Powr saws a long board and a scaffold tower was used in the operation to free the driver,

The incident was closed at 1.08 am.