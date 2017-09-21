Drunk Mansfield man kicked off in violent rampage against mate

A drunk Mansfield man grabbed his friend by the throat and punched another man in an hour-long rampage the day after he was thrown out of a party for “kicking off”, a court heard.

Matthew Timson returned to his friend’s home on Selwyn Street, at 3pm on September 2, with a can of strong lager, shouting abuse and threatening to “smack” the occupant’s wife.

Prosecutor Joanne Reynolds said: “He slammed down the can of Stella and grabbed the man by the throat while he was sitting down.”

A five year old child came into the kitchen, and the occupant’s brother tried to scoop the child up, but Timson punched him twice in the head, the court heard.

“The defendant was thrown out, but started shouting through the letter box that he was going to call police and the social services,” she said.

“He kicked the front door so hard both men inside had to brace their bodies against it.

“He was shouting out for his phone charger and it was dropped from the top floor window to where he was shouting, swearing and inviting them to fight him.”

He also smashed the first pane in a double glazed window, causing £75 of damage, during the incident, which lasted an hour.

One victim, who suffers from epilepsy, said the attack could have triggered a fit, and his throat was left sore.

The other man told how he was scared for the child’s safety and said: “Seriously Matt, what are you doing? There is a kid in here.”

Timson told police he could remember little of the incident, beyond “being at the property and banging on the windows”, and said he was sorry, and won’t be drinking again.

Timson, 28, of Nottingham Road, admitted two counts of assault by beating, and one of criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

He received a community order for assult in July 2014, the court heard.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said most of Timson’s offending spanned 2006 to 2010, before a “significant break”

“Alcohol is at the heart of these offences,” he said. “His father died at the age of 44 as an alcoholic. He grew up in a very difficult environment. He recognises that alcohol changes him.”

He said Timson was now working hard for a recycling business, adding: “When he drinks, he drinks ten or 12, not one or two.

“The victims were his friends. They weren’t sworn enemies. He reports no motivation for acting in the disgraceful way described. His drink dependency could result in him going to prison or killing him, as it killed his father.”

Timson was given a 17 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to attend 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must pay £75 for the damage, and compensation of £125 and £75 to the people he assaulted, as well as £85 costs, and a £115 victim surcharge.