East Midlands shortfall in workplace skills

Firms are being asked to what extent they would work with schools to improve the employability of leavers.
The East Midlands Chamber claims employers often complain that school leavers do not demonstrate the basic skills needed in the workplace, however little has been done over the years to address the shortfall.
In its Quarterly Economic Survey, the chamber is asking firms their experiences of engaging with schools.
