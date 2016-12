REVEALED: Nottinghamshire’s best and worst performing primary schools

Figures released by the Department for Education (DfE) this week revealed how only 54 per cent of primary schools in Nottinghamshire achieved the expected standard for reading, writing and maths in 2016.

As of this year, schools are considered to be under-performing if fewer than 65 per cent of pupils fail to reach the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, or if they fail to make sufficient progress in these three key areas.

Below is a list of how primary schools in Nottinghamshire performed this year. The figures shown next to each school are the school’s average point score for reading, writing and maths.

Schools are listed alphabetically.

Where a school is not listed, it is either because the figures haven’t been released or they have been suppressed to protect privacy.

Carlton Central Junior School - 81%

Carnarvon Primary School - 71%

Carr Hill Primary and Nursery School - 46%

Chetwynd Primary Academy - 77%

Church Vale Primary School and Foundation Unit - 35%

Chuter Ede Primary School - 70%

Clarborough Primary School - 47%

Coddington CofE Primary and Nursery School - 52%

College House Primary School - 59%

Coppice Farm Primary School - 35%

Cotgrave Candleby Lane School - 64%

Cotgrave CofE Primary School - 60%

Crescent Primary School - 62%

Croft Primary School - 49%

Crompton View Primary School - 27%

Cropwell Bishop Primary School - 53%

Crossdale Drive Primary School - 47%

Cuckney CofE Primary School - 70%

Dalestorth Primary and Nursery School - 57%

East Bridgford St Peters Church of England Academy - 83%

East Markham Primary School - 67%

Eastlands Junior School - 39%

Edgewood Primary and Nursery School - 42%

Edwalton Primary School - 56%

Edwinstowe CofE Primary School - 43%

Elkesley Primary and Nursery School - 70%

Ernehale Junior School - 61%

Eskdale Junior School - 46%

Everton Primary School - 73%

Fairfield Primary Academy - 66%

Farmilo Primary School and Nursery - 56%

Farndon St Peter’s CofE Primary School - 60%

Farnsfield St Michael’s Church of England Primary (Voluntary Aided) School - 86%

Flintham Primary School - 100%

Forest Glade Primary School -67%

Forest Town Primary School - 38%

Forest View Junior School - 65%

Gamston CofE (Aided) Primary School - 45%

Gateford Park Primary School - 48%

Gilthill Primary School - 39%

Gotham Primary School - 37%

Greasley Beauvale Primary School - 43%

Greenwood Primary and Nursery School - 43%

Greythorn Primary School - 56%

Gunthorpe CofE Primary School - 71%

Haddon Primary and Nursery School - 37%

Haggonfields Primary and Nursery School - 63%

Halam CofE Primary School - 83%

Harworth CofE Academy - 54%

Hawthorne Primary and Nursery School - 45%

Heatherley Primary School - 63%

Heathlands Primary School - 59%

Heymann Primary School - 48%

High Oakham Primary School - 55%

Hillocks Primary and Nursery School - 22%

Hillside Primary and Nursery School - 57%

Holgate Primary and Nursery School - 28%

Holly Hill Primary and Nursery School - 51%

Holly Primary School - 59%

Hollywell Primary School - 74%

Holy Cross Primary Catholic Voluntary Academy - 65%

Holy Family Catholic Primary School - 45%

Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy - 44%

Horsendale Primary School - 57%

Hucknall National Church of England (VA) Primary School - 50%

Intake Farm Primary School - 44%

Jacksdale Primary and Nursery School - 32%

Jeffries Primary and Nursery School - 17%

Jesse Gray Primary School - 75%

John Blow Primary School - 63%

John Clifford Primary School - 29%

John Hunt Primary School - 36%

Keyworth Primary and Nursery School - 52%

Killisick Junior School - 41%

Kimberley Primary School - 44%

King Edward Primary School - 20%

King Edwin Primary and Nursery School - 34%

Kingston Park Academy - 50%

Kingsway Primary School - 65%

Kinoulton Primary School - 94%

Kirkby Woodhouse Primary School and Nursery - 56%

Kirklington Primary School - 73%

Kneesall CofE Primary School - 44%

Lady Bay Primary School - 79%

Lake View Primary and Nursery School - 17%

Lambley Primary School - 65%

Langar CofE Primary School - 65%

Langold Dyscarr Community School - 26%

Lantern Lane Primary and Nursery School - 59%

Larkfields Junior School - 62%

Leamington Primary and Nursery Academy - 32%

Leas Park Junior School - 64%

Leen Mills Primary School - 57%

Linby-cum-Papplewick CofE (VA) Primary School - 67%

Lovers Lane Primary and Nursery School - 50%

Lowdham CofE Primary School - 77%

Lowe’s Wong Anglican Methodist Junior School - 72%

Lynncroft Primary and Nursery School - 48%

Mansfield Primary Academy - 11%

Mapperley Plains Primary and Nursery School - 75%

Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School - 83%

Minster School - 82%

Misson Primary School - 76%

Misterton Primary and Nursery School - 60%

Mornington Primary School - 71%

Morven Park Primary and Nursery School - 31%

Mount CofE Primary and Nursery School - 63%

Muskham Primary School- 74%

Netherfield Primary School - 38%

Newlands Junior School - 53%

Newstead Primary and Nursery School - 13%

Norbridge Academy - 87%

Normanton-on-Soar Primary School - 91%

North Wheatley Church of England Primary School - 75%

Northfield Primary and Nursery School - 60%

Oak Tree Primary School - 38%

Ollerton Community Primary School - 17%

Orchard Primary School and Nursery - 80%

Ordsall Primary School - 47%

Orston Primary School - 83%

Parkdale Primary School - 64%

Peafield Lane Academy - 63%

Pierrepont Gamston Primary School - 83%

Porchester Junior School - 56%

Priestsic Primary and Nursery School - 38%

Priory Junior School - 66%

Prospect Hill Junior School - 69%

Python Hill Primary School - 17%

Queen Eleanor Primary School - 80%

Radcliffe-on-Trent Junior School - 71%

Rampton Primary School - 50%

Ramsden Primary School - 68%

Ranby CofE Primary School - 87%

Ranskill Primary School - 57%

Ravenshead CofE Primary School - 62%

Redlands Primary and Nursery School - 55%

Richard Bonington Primary and Nursery School - 51%

Robert Mellors Primary and Nursery School - 33%

Robert Miles Junior School - 54%

Round Hill Primary School - 56%

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Carlton - 28%

Samuel Barlow Primary and Nursery School - 27%

Seely CofE Primary School - 8%

Serlby Park Academy - 33%

Sherwood Junior School - 40%

Sir Edmund Hillary Primary and Nursery School - 36%

Sir John Sherbrooke Junior School - 47%

Skegby Junior Academy - 21%

Sparken Hill Academy - 44%

Springbank Primary School - 56%

St Andrew’s CofE Primary and Nursery School - 64%

St Anne’s CofE (Aided) Primary School - 48%

St Augustine’s School - 26%

St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School - 73%

St Edmund’s CofE (C) Primary School - 56%

St John’s CofE Primary School - 48%

St John’s CofE Primary School - 81%

St John’s CofE Primary School - 50%

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary and Nursery School - 52%

St Luke’s CofE (Aided) Primary School - 46%

St Mary Magdalene CofE Primary School - 67%

St Matthew’s CofE Primary School - 14%

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School - 38%

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy - 62%

St Peter’s CofE Junior School - 51%

St Peter’s CofE Primary School - 33%

St Peter’s CofE Primary School - 60%

St Philip Neri With St Bede Catholic Voluntary Academy - 48%

St Swithun’s CofE Primary School - 33%

St Wilfrid’s CofE Primary School - 67%

St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy - 45%

Stanhope Primary and Nursery School - 32%

Sturton CofE Primary School - 30%

Sunnyside Spencer Academy - 56%

Sutton Bonington Primary School - 52%

Sutton Road Primary School - 44%

Sutton-on-Trent Primary School - 27%

The Bramble Academy - 24%

The Flying High Academy - 51%

The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary, Arnold - 65%

The Primary School of St Mary and St Martin - 67%

The Priory Catholic Voluntary Academy - 77%

The Sir Donald Bailey Academy - 48%

Thrumpton Primary School - 54%

Tollerton Primary School - 70%

Toton Bispham Drive Junior School - 65%

Trowell CofE Primary School - 56%

Tuxford Primary Academy - 50%

Underwood Church of England Primary School - 86%

Wadsworth Fields Primary School - 56%

Wainwright Primary Academy - 30%

Walesby CofE Primary School - 54%

Walkeringham Primary School - 50%

West Bridgford Junior School - 79%

Westdale Junior School - 47%

William Gladstone Church of England Primary School - 42%

Willow Brook Primary School - 55%

Willow Farm Primary School - 57%

Winthorpe Primary School - 57%

Wood’s Foundation CofE Primary School - 81%

Woodland View Primary School - 41%

Worksop Priory CofE Primary School - 36%

Wynndale Primary School - 70%