Elderly folk being targeted in distraction burglaries in Nottinghamshire

Officers are urging people to be vigilant after receiving several reports of distraction burglaries across Nottinghamshire involving elderly and vulnerable people.

An 84-year-old woman, who suffers from dementia, was targeted by a man and a woman who offered to jet wash a back yard in Bircotes on Wednesday (June 7) at around 6.20pm. They got away with £100.

The pair are described as white and in their mid 50s. The woman was of a large build and they were thought to be driving a grey Vauxhall van.

If you recognise this description or have any information that could help, please phone police on 101, quoting incident 708 of June 7.

There have been at least three other incidents in Nottinghamshire over the past week.

On Thursday (June 1) a 91 year-old woman in Bestwood’s Mason Court was targeted by two men claiming to be carrying out work on a water leak.

On Saturday (June 3) an 88-year-old woman had jewellery and money taken from her bedroom in Welton Gardens, Bulwell, by two men offering to clear her gutter.

On Monday (June 5) an 86-year-old man let two men into his property under the pretence of fixing his guttering.

Officers are following up a number of leads but are urging people to stay vigilant when answering the door to unknown callers and are asking the public to look out for their elderly neighbours.

If you see someone approaching a property and are suspicious about it, please report this to police on 101 and where possible, note any descriptive details.

For more advice on how to deal with unwanted callers visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention/distraction#5936ee397efd7.