Ex-prisoner crashed mum’s car into bungalow after petrol theft in Ollerton

An ex-prisoner from Ollerton who borrowed his mum’s car for a joy-ride without knowing how to drive, crashed into a bungalow after stealing petrol, a court heard.

Jonathan Blundell pushed the Daewood Kalos to a petrol station after the car stalled because he “didn’t know what to do.”

He took £20 of petrol and left without paying, then collided with the wall of a bungalow on Station Road, Ollerton, and fled the scene, on December 8.

Magistrates in Mansfield heard Blundell was released from Leceister Prison in July this year after serving a “lengthy sentence” for GBH, imposed in 2010.

“His mum put him up because she felt sorry for him,” said Judith Kirkham, prosecuting.

“For the first few weeks it was good to have him home, but then he started drinking and mixing with other lads in the village and causing problems.”

Nicola Gray, mitigating, said: “He and his friend decided to take his mum’s vehicle. He had never driven before and he ended up crashing into a wall.”

While in prison, she said Blundell had been sectioned and diagnosed with a personality disorder and severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“When he was released in July he had no medication,” she said. “Things started deteriorating. He is now on anti-depressants.

“He clearly wasn’t thinking at the time of the offences.

“He had stalled the car and didn’t know what to do, so he pushed it into the petrol station.”

She said his mother was supportive of him and he planned to pay her back for the damages to the car from ESA.

Blundell, 27, of Whitewater Road, New Ollerton, admitted driving without a licence, or insurance, failing to report a road accident, making off without payment and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

He was given unconditional bail until January 19 so the probation service could look at his record and liase with his mental health worker.

“It would also allow him to demonstrate that he can attend probation appointments,” a member of the probation service told the court.