Family of murdered Notts social worker speak out ahead of terror deaths inquest

The family of a Nottinghamshire man killed in a terror attack in Tunisia have spoken out before an inquest hears evidence into his death.

On June 26, 2015, a total of 38 people were killed in Sousse, Tunisia when a gunman opened fire at holidaymakers on a crowded beach.

Seifeddine Rezgui killed 30 Britons in the attack - including John Stollery, 58, from Walesby - and injured dozens more.

Speaking ahead of the inquest, which is set to hear evidence specifically relating to the death of Mr Stollery on Thursday, February 2, family members paid tribute to the former social worker.

In a joint statement issued by Cheryl and Matt Stollery, they said: ““For us John’s family, it is important not only to confirm the circumstances of John’s death; we hope the Inquest will raise awareness of what happened and ultimately the findings and outcomes from the Tunisia Inquest will support ‘lessons being learnt’.

“We believe without any doubt proactive changes are required to prevent other individuals and families going through what we have had to face.

“We love and miss John terribly, our world has been shattered and we are totally devastated by the way he was taken from us by a mindless act of terrorism born out extremist behaviours and toxic ideologies.

“What is important to us today is our wish for John to be remembered and respected for the life he lived and the difference he was able to make for others; for us his family and as a social worker for children and young people and not just for the way he died.

“John inspired many through his strength of character, wicked sense of humour, his cheeky smile and the kindness he showed to all who knew him, those are just a few of the things that we loved about him. He never sought the limelight nor did anything for financial reward, he worked tirelessly, he was just ‘John’ a man who was there for everyone and nothing was ever too much trouble.

“I hope the pen portrait being read at his Inquest today will honour him, his achievements, the difference he was able to make in his life and the love we shared.

“John will live on through the legacy he left with us and we will strive to carry forward his legacy ‘to make a positive difference and contribute to a brighter future for others’. “

Clive Garner, head of international personal injury Irwin Mitchell, representing the families affected, said: “For 18 months the families have been anxious to understand what happened to their loved ones and whether any more could have been done to prevent this terrible tragedy.

“There are serious concerns and questions about what was done in the face of what appears to have been an escalating threat of terrorist activity in Tunisia prior to these fateful events in Sousse. It is important that lessons are learned from this tragic incident.”