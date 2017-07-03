Fears over unsafe building leads to road closure

A road has been closed in both directions in Hucknall over fears of an unsafe building.

Annesley Road has been closed between Spring Street and Baker Street, due to a "dangerous structure" thought to be the former Romans pub.

The road has been closed throughout the weekend, and it is expected to remain closed into today.

A spokesman from Ashfield District Council said: "Ashfield District Council’s Building Control Section was called out on Friday to deal with a dangerous structure at Romans, Annesley Road, Hucknall.

"It has been necessary to close the road until temporary support and remedial safety works have been undertaken.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused and would assure the general public that the road will be re-opened as soon as it is safe to do so."