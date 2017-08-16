Fire service tackles huge blaze in Nottinghamshire as residents urged to close doors and windows

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a derelict school in Nottinghamshire and nearby residents have been urnged to close their door and windows due to smoke.

Fire crews from Crews from Arnold, Carlton and Stockhill are currently dealing with a derelict school fire on Rolleston Drive in Arnold.

Nottinghamshire Fire Service tweeted: "Please be aware that this is putting out a lot of smoke - please close doors and windows whilst we deal with the incident".