Firefighters investigate huge leisure centre fire in Nottinghamshire

Firefighers are investigating a large-scale fire at a leisure centre in Nottinghamshire.

The blaze broke out a Grove Leisure Centre on London Road in Balderton at around 9pm yesterday evening (Friday, September 15).

50 firefighters from as far as Lincolnshire were deployed to tackle the fire, which was so large traffic was diverted off the A1 nearby due to smoke plumes.

Officers have been dampening down the site this morning before an investigation into the cause of the blaze can take place.