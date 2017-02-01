First day at work for Nottinghamshire’s new police chief

Nottinghamshire’s new Chief Constable is to start work today.

Craig Guildford, formerly Deputy Chief Constable with Gwent Police is to replace CC Sue Fish, who is retiring.

He joined Cheshire Constabulary in 1994 after volunteering as a Special Constable.

He worked in several different departments, both as a uniformed and plain clothes officer, and was also seconded to the National Crime Squad in 2000.

On his return from the National Crime Squad he progressed through the ranks in Cheshire Constabulary before being appointed as Assistant Chief Constable, Specialist Operations with West Yorkshire Police in October 2012.

Six candidates had been shortlisted for the Chief Constable role which, according to the Police Oracle website, attracts a salary of £145,002.