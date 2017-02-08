The RSPCA is appealing for information after five chickens were cramped into a small bucket and abandoned in Bestwood.

A member of the public found the five Bantam-type fowls in an alleyway off Broadwood Road, in Bestwood, on Friday, February 3.

The birds had been squeezed into a plastic bucket - used to contain fence preservative - with a piece of wood on top.

RSPCA inspector Dave McAdam, who is investigating, said: “They were kept in incredibly cramped conditions and had no access to food and water.

“We can’t say for sure how long they had been in this situation for, however they were suffering unnecessarily.

“It is saddening that owners feel the need to abandon animals for whatever reason.

“Had they not been found, they would have likely been attacked by foxes or cats.

“It is an offence to abandon animals and leaving them in circumstances where their needs are not being met - including being abandoned in an appalling environment, like these birds were.”

The birds are now in the RSPCA’s care.

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018, leaving a message for Inspector McAdam.

The RSPCA is a charity and relies on public donations to exist.

To assist inspectors in carrying out their vital work text HELP to 78866 to give £3. Texts cost £3 plus one standard network rate message.