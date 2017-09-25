Flood alert in Hucknall

The Hucknall area was put on flood alert this morning after heavy rain saw river levels rising.

The Environment Agency issued the flood alert, saying “flooding is possible, be prepared”

It said: “Due to heavy rainfall this morning, levels on the River Leen and Day Brook at the Morrisons Bulwell river gauge and the Day Brook river Gauge are rising.

“As a result, flooding of low lying land and roads is possible, starting imminently.

“Flooding is possible along the River Leen and Day Brook in Nottingham.

“This includes the High School playing fields on Valley Road and other low lying land and recreational areas next to the Day Brook.

“Further rainfall is expected for this morning.

“Our operational teams are in the area checking defences.”

Rain is forecast to continue falling this morning, but is expected to clear at about lunchtime.