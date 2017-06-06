Football banning orders for men involved in public disorder

Eight people have been banned from football grounds for three years after admitting football-related disorder.

They were arrested on May 18, after the offences on the afternoon of January 14, at the Major Oak pub in Victoria Street, Nottingham on the day of a Notts County home match against Mansfield Town.

As well as the banning orders, the following sentences were given out when they appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 2.

Aeron Collier, 24, of Teignmouth Avenue, Mansfield, Lee Haywood, 26, North Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Thomas McCormack, 19, of The Rodery, Mansfield, Phillip Merryweather, 56, of The Quadrangle, Newstead, and Gregg Robbins, 44, of Markham Place, Mansfield, were each ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work, given a 12-month community order and a £170 fine.

Tony Wright, 43, of Cardale Road, Pleasley, was given a curfew between 7pm and 7am on Fridays and Saturdays for seven weeks, a 12-month community order and a £170 fine.

Connor Slaney, 18, of Forest Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, was given a £195 fine.

And Keiron Hollingsworth, 21, of Haddon Road, Mansfield, was given a £235 fine and was sent to prison for three months because he was on a suspended sentence for a previous offence.

The Football Banning Orders prevent the men attending any Football League matches as well as England matches, home and away. And whenever England play away, they must hand their passports in to the Police Station prior to the fixture.

Chief Superintendent Mark Holland said: “Nottinghamshire Police enjoys very close working relationships with all our local clubs. Football violence and disorder will not be tolerated, and this post-matchday investigation is an example of how we will pursue offenders and in every case seek a football banning order.”

A ninth person who appeared in court in connection with the disorder, Daniel Fretwell, 20, of Longbourne Court, Forest Town, denied the offence and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 4.