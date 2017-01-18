Goosedale go-ahead for £1.5 million luxury holiday lodges

About 30 jobs are to be created after planning permission was granted for nine luxury holiday lodges in a £1.5 million project at Papplewick.

The rural lodges will be a new attraction at the Goosedale events venue, which is part of a 130-acre site at Goosedale Lane, off Moor Road.

A family business, Goosedale is already one of the premier venues in the Midlands for weddings, conferences, exhibitions, business fairs and gala dinners, hosting about 300 events every year.

Now the lodges, which will comprise 26 rooms and accommodation for up to 60 people wanting to stay overnight, will add an extra string to its bow. Set in a stunning countryside setting and overlooking Goosedale’s own lake, they are also expected to attract holidaymakers.

Gurpal Hayer, of the Goosedale Group, said: “We are delighted to have received planning permission from Gedling Borough Council, with whom we have worked closely to find the right solution for the site. These luxury lodges will enable us to offer beautiful rooms for our existing customers, as well as to look at the tourism market.

“Goosedale is already a well-known location, attracting event organisers from all over the UK. The lodges are a unique offering in the Midlands and will help secure our position as a landmark venue.”

Mr Hayer pointed out that Goosedale, which has been operating since 2005, is ideally positioned, close to tourist hotspots such as Sherwood Forest, Newstead Abbey and Nottingham Castle, while activities such as golf, horse-riding and fishing are nearby.

The lodges, which are expected to open in the autumn, will be self-catering and focused on holidays for family and friends. Designed by the Lincoln-based firm, AM2 Architects, they will have timber and green roofs, enabling them to blend in to their Green Belt surroundings.

For the council, Coun Jenny Hollingsworth, portfolio holder for growth and regeneration, said: “We are always pleased to approve projects that support local employment and the local economy. We wish Goosedale the best of luck with it and look forward to seeing its progress.”