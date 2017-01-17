Have you seen 19-year-old Molly?

Police officers are concerned for the safety of Molly Davidson after she was reported missing from Sutton-in-Ashfield yesterday (Monday. January 16).

Molly, aged 19, is white, of a slim build, around 5ft 9ins tall with shoulder length dark brown hair.

She was last at Nottingham’s Broadmarsh bus station at around 1.15pm yesterday and was wearing black jeans, a cream jumper with a criss-cross pattern on the back, a black zip up jacket and either white Adidas trainers or black Converse trainers. She also had a brown holdall type bag and a red handbag.

If you have seen Molly or have any information that could help find her please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 685 of January 16.