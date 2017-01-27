Have you seen missing Hucknall 11-year-old Mckenzie?

Have you seen 11-year-old Mckenzie Lennox?

Police officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from Hucknall at 9.40pm yesterday (Thursday, January 26).

Mckenzie is white, 5ft tall, of a slim build with short fair straight hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

He was last seen wearing dark track suit bottoms, a black bomber jacket with a grey t-shirt underneath, a grey baseball cap and trainers

If you see Mckenzie or have any information about where he might be contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 800 of January 26.