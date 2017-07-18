Have you seen missing Hucknall woman Carla?

Have you seen missing Hucknall 27-year-old Carla Richardson?

Officers are concerned for her safety after she was last seen in the Hucknall area at around 8pm on Saturday (July 15).

Carla is white, of medium build and is around 5ft 4ins tall.

She is described as now having long blonde curly recently bleached hair and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, dark blue jeans and white trainers.

If you have seen Carla or have any information about her whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 184 of 16 July 2017.

Police have not yet released a photo of Carla.