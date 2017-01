A 16-year-old boy from Bulwell has been missing since January 10.

Keany Kissingou-Mabiala is from Bulwell but is known to frequent Top Valley and Bestwood.

He is described as black, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with a short afro.

At the time of going missing, he was wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

If you have any information that may help officers locate Keany, call Nottinghamshire Police’s control room on 101 quoting incident number 477 of January 13.