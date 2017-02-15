Have you seen missing Notts woman?

Concern is growing for missing Jodie Morgan form Nuthall, after she was last seen yesterday.

Officers have issued an appeal after she was reported missing from the Nuthall area of Nottingham at around 11.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 14). She was last seen in Nuthall at 8.30pm.

Jodie is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 6ins tall. She is described as having long and straight blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt with black and brown vertical stripes to the front and black wet-look jeans.

If you have seen Jodie or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 953 of Tuesday, February 14.