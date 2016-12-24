Have you seen Terence Thompson?

Officers are concerned for the safety of Terence Thompson.

He was reported missing from the Kirkby-In-Ashfield area at around 12.05pm on Monday, December 19.

Terence, 52, was last seen around the Mansfield Bus Station on Tuesday, December 13.

He is described as white, of very skinny build, around 5ft 8ins tall and has short brown mousy hair.

Terence has his dog ‘Lucky’ with him, a Staffordshire bull terrier described as being piebald grey with white patches.

If you have seen Terence or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 335 of December 19.