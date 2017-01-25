Bulwell GPs launch lung health MOT service

Nottingham City NHS has launched a new lung health MOT service in Bulwell which could catch the early warning signs of lung disease.

Patients with a smoking history, aged between 60 and 75, who are registered at five GP practices in Bulwell are being offered the service between January and March.

Health officials gathered in Bulwell to promote the service on Friday, January 20, with a the Mega Lungs exhibit, a mobile education stand on lung function and disease.

Arun Tangri, of NHS Nottingham City Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We know that early diagnosis of lung disease and cancer is the most effective tool in improving treatment options and survival.

“But too often people postpone going to their GP with signs and symptoms. By reaching out to smokers and ex-smokers close to home we hope to provide early diagnosis and access to treatment.”

Smoking increases the risk of lung disease and Bulwell has some of the highest smoking rates in Nottingham.

Around 35 per cent of the local population smoke compared to the national average of 19 per cent.

Eligible patients will receive an invitation to attend an appointment at their local surgery through the post.

The MOT clinics are being held at Leen View Surgery, Parkside Medical Practice, Riverlyn Medical Centre, Springfield medical centre, and St Albans Medical Centre.

The new service also offers patients access to a mobile CT scanner in Bulwell so that they do not have to attend hospital for initial scans.

The initiative is backed by the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation and the Rebalancing the Outer Estates Foundation—which has also introduced free dental checks for primary school children and the first UK prevalence study on drinking during pregnancy the Nottingham North constituency.

Nottingham North MP Graham Allen said: “Rebalancing led the campaign for health MOT’s in Nottingham North, which has some of the worst health inequality in England.

“Reaching out with preventative care is vital in an area like ours and I would encourage everyone to respond to our invite for their free check. Our ambition remains for everyone over 60 in Nottingham to have a full health MOT.”