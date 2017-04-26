Hostel threat man allowed to stay on in Mansfield

A Mansfield man who was drunk when he threatened and swore at hostel staff has been allowed to stay there, a court heard.

Police were called to the address on Commercial Gate, where Kyle Evans shouted: “Listen mate, your head is coming off,” and, “Come outside and I will smash you.”

He was arrested after he refused to calm down at around 10pm, on April 7.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Evans’s alcohol problems had been made worse by a recent bereavement and separation from his partner.

“He has made very good bonds with some of the staff,” said Mr Perry.

“In fact, one of the staff members has agreed to help him find work by helping him write his CV. His behaviour is much better now.”

Evans, 25, admitted using threatening words and breaching a conditional discharge, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.