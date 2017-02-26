How to get 18 holiday days or booking just nine...

With March just around the corner and the Christmas holidays now a distant memory, a prolonged break from work may seem like just wishful thinking.

But, due to the fortunate timing of Easter this year, there’s an ingenious way to enjoy an incredible 18 days off without using all your annual leave.

With Good Friday falling on Friday, April 14, most workers will be entitled to a glorious four-day weekend before returning to the office on Tuesday, April 18.

So, in order to enjoy 18 days off, workers should hand in their holidays forms on this Tuesday requesting just NINE days off.

Workers then won’t return back to work until Tuesday, May 2, thus taking advantage of the May bank holiday.

This means the standard employee will have capitalised on three bank holidays within a nine-day working calendar having used less than half of their holiday quota.

The unexpected perk comes as an added benefit of Easter having no fixed date, instead being based on the lunar calendar.

Easter feast is scheduled to fall on the Sunday that follows the full moon on or after March 21, known as the Spring Equinox.

This decision was first made by the Council of Nicaea in 325AD which also decided that Easter should always fall on a Sunday to represent the day of Christ’s Resurrection.

The next time workers can take advantage of this prolonged break will be in 2019 when Good Friday falls on April 19.