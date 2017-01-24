How will your MP vote after Brexit ruling?

The Supreme court has ruled parliament must have a vote to trigger article 50.

Justices ruled by eight to three against the Government over EU exit.

The Government will introduce article 50 bill ‘within days’ following the supreme court ruling –

We asked Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero and Mansfield MP Sir Alan Meale how they intended to vote.

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero said she was definitely voting to trigger article 50.

She spoke on the issue in parliament today (Tuesday January 24).

Ms De Piero said: “I said in parliament that I respect the overwhelming view of voters in Ashfield and will vote to trigger article 50 to leave the European Union.

Mansfield MP Sir Alan Meale was more guarded in his comments.

He said: “This is to be debated within the party and I will take a position then.

“People decided to vote how they did on the situation and we have to respect that vote.

“There is a lot of legalese to take into account on what the situation is, How the Government will enact it. There are issues like people’s rights and workers rights and that will determine how we support it or not.

“I will listen to what the party’s position is.

“There needs to be quite a lot of clarification and I will await the outcome of that.”

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer said: “I am confident that the 12 negotiating objectives put forward by the Prime Minister will secure the best possible outcome for our exit from the European Union. A significant majority of my constituents voted to leave the EU on 23 June last year, and therefore it is only right that I commit to voting in favour of invoking Article 50 when it comes before Parliament. I believe to do otherwise would be a move to undermine and frustrate the referendum result.”