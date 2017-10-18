Hucknall car and motorbike crash hospitalises one man

A 21-year-old man has been left with ‘serious leg injuries’ after a car and motorbike crashed in Hucknall.

The collision was in Annesley Road, near Ogle Street and Baker Street at around 5.40pm yesterday evening.

Nottinghamshire Police closed the road for five hours and the forensic team were also on the scene taking evidence.

A force spokesman said: “Officers were called to a report of a collision between a car and a moped in Annesley Road, Hucknall yesterday.

“Officers attended at around 5.45pm and the road was closed for around five hours. A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

“An investigation is on-going to establish the circumstances, no arrests have been made.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue were also in attendance.

Police have asked that if anyone has any dashcam footage or has any more information regarding the incident, to call 101, quoting incident number 661 of 17 October 2017.