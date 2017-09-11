Hucknall drug driver threatened with jail

A Hucknall man with an “appalling driving record” was threatened with prison after he was stopped driving under the influence of drugs, a court heard,

Dean Penwarden, 32, of Salterford Road, admitted possession of cannabis and driving while under the influence of drugs, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on September 4.

The court heard his BMW was stopped on Loughborough Road, Nottingham, on March 2, where a quantity of the class B drug was found.

A test revealed the proportion of a controlled drug in his blood system was 4.2 microgrammes per litre, when the legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

He was committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for one year, because of his “appalling driving record” and because he breached a court order, made in September 2016, for driving while disqualified.

He was told to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.