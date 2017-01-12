Hucknall optician’s in focus as winner of national accolade for customer service

An optician’s in Hucknall has seen off nationwide competition from hundreds of rivals to take home a top award for customer service.

Specsavers, based on High Street, won the highly sought-after Excellence in Customer Service category at the annual company awards night.

The whole team from the Hucknall branch of Specsavers attended the awards held at the Birmingham ICC and were delighted to be selected as the winner from stores across the UK and Ireland,

Judge Jill Clark, director of customer service at Specsavers, said: “Hucknall’s customer feedback for optics, contact lenses and audiology was excellent,

“The shortlisted stores also received an additional mystery shopper which not only measured the operational processes but also assessed the behaviours of the team members involved. The Hucknall team showed an exceptional level of care – they were helpful, interested, professional, attentive, friendly and enthusiastic throughout.

“All the shortlisted stores provide an admirable customer experience and level of care and there was very little to set the stores apart. We chose Hucknall because of their unrelenting focus on continual improvement. Even though their customer feedback is exceptional, they have customer service plans, targets and development projects in place for the store, never resting on their laurels and always seeking to do that little bit better.”

Hucknall store director Janet Archer said: “We are so delighted with our win. We were nominated for three categories overall — Excellence in the Community, Excellence in Contact Lenses and the Excellence in Customer Service award. This was definitely the one we had our eye on. The team does a fantastic job providing exceptional service to customers day-to-day in store, and to have this recognised by our peers is amazing.”

Actor Stephen Mangan hosted the evening, attended by almost 1,000 guests. There was also a performance from ‘alternative magician’ Sean Heydon, who roped Specsavers founders Doug and Dame Mary Perkins into a trick on stage.