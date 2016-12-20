Hucknall’s Christmas lights spark out after one week

Christmas lights in Hucknall went off a week after they were switched on at the town’s annual extravaganza.

Due to a technical fault, the Christmas tree lights and one of the street light columns in Hucknall have been off since last Thursday.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Ashfield District Council said: “The fault has been identified and we are working with our contractors to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

The council did not say when the repairs would be finished.

The lights were switched on by Hucknall’s own Olympic gymnast sisters, Becky and Ellie Downie, at a special ceremony on the Market Place, on Wednesday, December 7.

Hundreds of people turned out for the festival, organised by Hucknall Rotary Club, which featured an ice rink, stalls and a stage of local entertainers.