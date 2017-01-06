Hundreds of Hucknall homes on former Wigwam site are now sold out

The ‘Sold’ signs are hanging from hundreds of homes at a new housing estate in Hucknall on land that used to form part of the Wigwam Lane Playing Fields.

Plans to close the Wigwam for development were cloaked in controversy for several years, with protesters and action groups vehemently opposed to building on the iconic town-centre site.

But now the popularity of Papplewick Green, near Papplewick Lane, cannot be disputed after the announcement by David Wilson Homes that the 325-home estate had completely sold out after six years of sales success.

“This sought-after development has been a fantastic site for a range of different homebuyers,” said Jason Hearn, East Midlands sales director of David Wilson Homes.

“It was particulartly in demand with families wanting to benefit from a semi-rural location and the good range of primary and secondary schools on offer in Hucknall.

“The four phases of homes at the development have brought much-needed quality homes to this area of Hucknall, while also creating a thriving, new community.”

Papplewick Green, which sits on Kenbrook Road, is also close to Hucknall’s train and tram station, and the newly-opened inner bypass. It sits alongside Merlin Park, another new housing estate on the former Wigwam site, which has been developed by Barratt Homes.

The success of Papplewick Green is now encouraging David Wilson Homes to tempt families who missed out to take a look at an equally attractive development not far away, called Woodhouse Park.

Located near Wollaton and Nuthall and just a 15-minute drive from Nottingham city centre, Woodhouse Park offers homebuyers a selection of beautifully-crafted homes bordering open countryside.

It has already attracted lots of interest from a range of househunters, including first-time buyers, growing families, working professionals and downsizers.

Woodhouse Park comprises homes with three, four or five bedrooms, currently for sale from £234,995. Moving schemes, such as help to buy and part exchange, are available on selected plots at the development.

Friendly advisers are on hand at the onsite sales centre every day.