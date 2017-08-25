Is hook-up culture already a thing of the past?

Technology may have taken over the dating scene but singletons still have old fashioned values at heart.
A survey by dating app TrueView.me, found that 63 per cent of single people are online looking for love rather than a casual hook-up.
