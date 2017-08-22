Is the one-night stand a thing of the past?

More than half of British singletons are looking for love not a casual hook-up, a new survey has revealed.
Dating in the 21st century is, to put it mildly, a minefield. Gone are the days where you could chat someone up over a dinner dance (okay, we’re showing our age now), but even the concept of talking to someone in a bar or club seems to be facing extinction. Instead, we’ve turned to technology to find the perfect mate.
