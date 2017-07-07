‘It’s A Knockout’ fun beats working for a living!

Fun and frolics replaced the grind of work during an ‘It’s A Knockout’ competition as part of the Active Ashfield Games.

A total of 23 teams from workplaces across the district took part in the competition, which was based on the former hit TV show and held over two nights at Kingsway Park in Kirkby.

Foam fun during the Its A Knockout competition.

They tackled races and events over obstacles, in water and foam, gaining points along the way. The winners on the opening night were Everyone Health, with King’s Mill Hospital’s stroke unit the runners-up. On the second night, JTF, from Hucknall, came out on top, with New Cross Nutters in second.

The competition also raised more than £800 for the Ashfield and Mansfield Dementia Action Alliance.

The ups and downs of Its A Knockout wheelbarrow racing.