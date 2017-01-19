Jail threat for Selston man who grew drugs to pay off debt to mum

A Selston man who confessed he sold cannabis to pay off debts, including a loan from his mother, was threatened with a prison sentence, a court heard.

Police officers discovered six plants in the loft of Ashley Tinklin’s home on Recreation Street, on January 19, as well as a small amount of cocaine.

“He knew it was wrong, but he grew the cannabis to pay off debts,” said Lee Shepherd, prosecuting.

“He told police he planned to sell it.

“He bought the cocaine a few months ago and his wife took it off him.”

Tinklin, 33, admitted producing a class B drug and possessing cocaine when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said he owed £17,000, but they were “the sort of debts that most people have”, including a £1,900 loan from his mother for a holiday.

“This was his second attempt. The profits of the first one paid for the costs of setting up the loft.”

He said that Tinklin, who works at a fish shop, sold the drug to friends after hearing about the profits to be made from people in his local pub.

Isobel Peach, of the probation service, said: “He tells me he doesn’t use cannabis himself. It was financially motivated. He wanted to be debt-free. I think he knows it was a stupid course of action.”

District Judge Andrew Mechin said: “Your honesty does you credit today but you admitted that you were dealing. There’s no doubt this crosses the custody threshold.”

He gave Tinklin 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and fined him £210, with £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge. He ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.