Jail threat for Sutton shoplifter

A former trainee nurse who stole £20 of household goods in Sutton to buy heroin and cocaine has been faced with jail, a court heard.

Mia Godber told police she stole the items from Home Bargains to fund a drug habit, on June 3, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Godber, 26, of Bowne Street, admitted theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday, breaching a community order, imposed on May 26.

The court heard she had failed to attend meetings with the probation service on August 30 and September 4.

Probation officers recommending sending Godber to prison to “provide some respite from her chaotic life-style,” which would allow her to “engage with the mental health services and tackle her drug abuse.”

Michael Little, mitigating, said Godber had been training to be a nurse while holding down two jobs, before she became involved with a man who “started pushing drugs on her and unfortunately her life-style changed significantly.”

Mr Little said Godber had been drug-free for five days, adding: “For someone who has been using as much heroin and cocaine this is a significant achievement.”

He said she had been struggling after the recent deaths of her partner and her husband, and suffered from mental health problems.

“Things have been spiralling out of control as far as she is concerned,” Mr Little said.

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “It is very sad when I see a record that starts in April, and here we are six months later and I am looking at sending you to prison for shoplifting.”

He said she had been taking “heavy amounts of drugs”, but commended her for taking steps to tackle the problem with a methadone prescription.

He extended a drug rehabilitation requirement for 12 months for breaching the order, and gave her a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for one year, for the theft.

Godber was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.