Jilted bride-to-be caught over the limit in Mansfield

A Mansfield woman was found drunk at the wheel of her car after her fiancée deserted her just before their wedding day, a court heard.

Police were called to reports of a car hitting a post on Park Lane, at midday on August 6, where an officer saw Elizabeth Poznanski drive her car very slowly, then turn sharply towards Sainsbury’s.

And even when he turned on his lights, she continued to “squeeze” her car past his, before she was stopped and the keys confiscated.

“It was obvious to the officer that the driver wasn’t competent to drive,” said prosecutor Robert Carr. “He didn’t think the driver realised what was going on.”

A test revealed she had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Poznanski, 58, of Amethyst Gardens, admitted drink driving when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

Poznanski, who has no previous convictions, told the court: “I am very sorry. My partner left me just before my wedding day. The night before I had some drinks with friends.

“The next morning while I was doing the washing up there was was a drink, and I drank it. My friend asked me to go to Sainsbury’s to buy some carrots.

“My partner left me in a mess with no money. I don’t think I will ever drink again. I never drink and drive. My friends can’t believe it - I am so against it.”

She was banned for 18 months, but magistrates offered her a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 137 days if completed by August 2018.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.