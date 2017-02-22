Jobs and apprenticeships event back in Bulwell next week

Bulwell is to host a huge jobs fair next week, bringing live vacancies, training opportunities and career advice to an underserved part of the city.

Employers from all over the region will be at the Riverside Sports Hall on Friday, March 3, 9.30am to 2.30pm, for the Nottingham North Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair.

Now in its third year, the event will feature 40 stands, 30 of which are for employers with current vacancies in sectors including care, hospitality, retail and apprenticeships.

The fair is organised by local charity Rebalancing the Outer Estates Foundation, and members of the Nottingham Jobs partnership such as Nottingham City Council, Jobcentre Plus and the social enterprise service Futures.

Nottingham North MP Graham Allen said: “We are committed to ensuring that jobs and apprenticeships are brought to the communities that need them the most, and we look forward to linking local jobseekers to available jobs and opportunities.”

Since 2015, the event has attracted more than 1,500 visitors and helped over 250 of those into employment, and others find new directions.

The number of city residents in training or employment has increased significantly in recent years, but there remain pockets of people disproportionately affected by unemployment.

The fair aims to support people who are likely to be facing barriers to employment or training by helping them to find out what support is available to them locally.

City Councillor Sam Webster said: “We are making sure Nottingham residents have first access to jobs and training opportunities. It’s never been easier to get support.”

To help visitors get targeted help, they can fill out a registration form, available from libraries, Jobcentres or online at http://bit.ly/2kLfBUk.