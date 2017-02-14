Jobs misery for Ashfield: Annesley set to lose 270 jobs

It was more jobs misery for workers in the Annesley area this week with 150 warehousing jobs set to go on top of 120 set to be axed by the Department of Works and Pensions.

An Annesley company has told employees redundancies could be on the cards after it confirmed 150 jobs are set to move to Daventry.

Warehousing company Prolog Ltd has confirmed the positions in its Mothercare contract will be transferred from its Annesley facilities by June 2017.

Workers face a long commute as 150 jobs are set to move to Daventry some 67 miles away.

Prolog managing director Neil Daniells said the jobs move would not necessarily translate to redundancies. He said: “It is unfortunate that positions are being transferred out of the Nottingham area.

“Employees have the opportunity to transfer to Daventry . In the next couple of weeks we will be clear how many have elected to do that.

“I am hopeful a high number will take the opportunity to transfer.

“Prolog continues to win new business as such between now and summer these opportuities will provide employment as new pieces of business are won.”

In a letter sent to employees by Prolog seen by the Chad the company has said it is considering redundancies.

The letter from the HR department says: “For most employees it is likely that working for DHL in Daventry is not viable and where that is the case there will be consultation about potential redundancy if there is no alternative work available with Prolog.

“However at this early stage of the consultation process it is important to concentrate on the TUPE process and how it will affect people.”

This week a spokesman for the company added: “Mothercare and Prolog have enjoyed a successful relationship over the past nine years and now enter a new phase of development. As a result of a supply chain review to streamline and consolidate operations the following changes will take place:

“Fulfilment of small item orders will be consolidated at Mothercare’s facilities in Crick, Daventry by June 2017.

“Larger items including furniture, returns, spares and repairs will continue to be fulfilled from Prolog’s facilities in Nottingham

“As a result of these changes and under TUPE regulations, circa 150 positions will be transferring from Nottingham to Daventry.

The company said Mothercare will continue to be a significant client.

Matt Stringer, UK MD Mothercare said: “This is a natural evolution of our excellent and long standing relationship with Prolog who will be a significant partner to Mothercare in driving future supply chain efficiencies.”

Neil Daniells, MD Prolog added: “We are delighted to be continuing our relationship with Mothercare and remain an integral part of Mothercare’s supply chain”.

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero said: “This is another huge blow to the jobs market in Ashfield, coming so soon after the DWP announcement.”

The MP is already demanding answers from the Department for Work and Pensions over its decision to close its Annesley office, putting 130 jobs at risk.

She added: “This area needs more job opportunities for local people so it very disappointing to hear that Prolog is cutting so many positions from its Annesley site.

“If any of my constituents are affected and need help or advice, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

