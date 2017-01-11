Kirkby boozer fined for tangling with bouncers

A Kirkby joiner ended up in court after tangling with bouncers in Mansfield.

Ryan Moore was spotted struggling with the doormen outside the Industria bar, on Leeming Street, at 10.50pm on Thursday, December 22.

Moore, 20, of Sylvan Avenue, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he had previous convictions for assaulting a police officer, possessing cannabis, criminal damage and driving with excess alcohol.

“When he awoke in the police cell the next morning,” said Chris Perry, mitigating.

“He was rather relieved to find out it wasn’t a lot worse.

“When sober he’s a prefectly nice young man. This is going to be a very expensive night out for him indeed.”

Moore was fined £66, with £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge, which will be added to an outstanding court bill of £300.