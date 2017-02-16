Kirkby man’s dog hunt after crashing girlfriend’s car

A Kirkby man ran off to look for his dog after his girlfriend was knocked unconscious in a car crash which wrote off her car and hurt two women, a court heard.

Sean Hills lost control of his partner’s Vauxhall Corsa and hit another car on Nuncargate, Kirkby, at around 6.15pm, on November 29, last year, as he was driving her home from work, without a licence, insurance, or her permission.

“His girlfriend kept asking him what the matter was. He just ignored her and kept driving,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

“The next thing she remembers is sitting on a wall with a blanket around her. Mr Hills ran off up the road.

“Their dog was in the car. She presumed he was looking for it.”

When interviewed, he told police he borrowed her car to collect her because it was cold. He believed he skidded on black ice. Two women in the other car were left bruised by the impact.

The court heard Hills’ license was revoked ten years ago, and he was convicted of a driving offence in 2005.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said his partner worked just around the corner from their home on Hammond Road, and was the main breadwinner.

She said: “He went off to get the dog because it was on the main road. He thought his partner was dealing with matters. He appreciates he should have gone back to the scene.”

Hills, 42, admitted failing to stop after an accident, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was given a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.