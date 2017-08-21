Kirkby white van man banned for drink driving

Have your say

A Kirkby gardener faces signing on after he was stopped by police while over the limit, a court heard.

Robert Renshaw’s white transit van was stopped on Church Street, on August 3, after a member of the public told police he had been drinking.

A test revealed he had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Renshaw, 52, of Oxford Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said the self-employed gardener only had two pints “and he didn’t realise this would take him over the limit.”

“After today he is fully expecting not to be able to continue in this employment and will have to sign on for state benefits,” she said.

He was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce his disqualification by 91 days if he completes it before March 2018.

He was fined £175, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.