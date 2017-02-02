Latest crime report for Mansfield and district

Nottinghamshire police have published their crime report for Mansfield and district for the week up to Thursday February 2.

Berry Hill - Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Saturday morning a white male, wearing a black tracksuit and with his face covered, was witnessed trying the handles of car doors on Mayflower Court.

Broomhill - Burglary dwelling:

On Wednesday morning two offenders were witnessed running away from a house on Devon Drive carrying a box of stolen property. Two arrests were made after the offenders were witnessed by a member of the public getting into a taxi.

Burglary other: On Sunday evening a male entered a shop on Chesterfield Road South and ran out with a case of beer, the incident was captured on CCTV.

Theft from a motor vehicle: vernight on Friday both registration plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on Ladybrook Lane.

On Monday evening a van was left unsecured on Fairholme Drive and an offender stole keys from inside the vehicle.

Cumberlands -

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Monday a car parked on Redland Road was broken into after offenders smashed a side window. The vehicle was searched but nothing was taken.

Forest Town West -

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Sunday a car parked in a car park on Aylesbury Way was broken into by smashing a side window. Property taken included a number of tools and a sat-nav. On the same night a car parked on High Ridge was also broken into and property taken included a sat-nav, a dash-cam and some loose change.

On Tuesday morning a resident of Fair View went back into his house briefly, leaving a wallet in the central console unit. When he returned to his vehicle the wallet had been taken.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The wing mirror of a car parked on The Shires was ripped off on the evening of Thursday 26th.

Grange Farm -

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Monday a car travelling along Skegby Lane was damaged by a pellet shot.

Leeming -

Burglary dwelling:

On Sunday an attempt was made to enter a house on Rolaine Close. Offenders tried to prise open the lock of the front door, entry was not gained.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Monday evening CCTV showed a male offender entering a van parked on Marples Avenue and stealing a red 18volt Milwauke SDS drill, a Milwauke18volt cordless grinder, a red Milwauke circular saw, a Milwauke battery charger and four batteries, an electrical testing kit and a combination drill.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday a solvent was thrown over a car parked on George Street, causing extensive damage.

Lindhurst -

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday both registration plates were stolen from a car parked on the driveway of a property on Shelton Court.

Overnight on Tuesday six vehicles belonging to a motor company on Southwell Road West were broken into by smashing a window in each car. Sat-navs and radios were taken from every vehicle.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The window of a van parked on Scarrington Court was smashed at some time overnight on Saturday. On the same night a van parked on Lake Farm Road was deliberately scratched on both front doors.

Oak Tree -

Theft of a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 26th a red quad bike parked outside a supermarket was stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 26th a sat-nav was taken from a car parked on Carisbrooke Avenue, which had been left unlocked. A vehicle parked on Bramble Lane was targeted on the same night and a stereo unit was taken from the car.

Pleasley Hill -

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On the afternoon of Thursday 26th a Ford Transit pick-up truck was stolen from a unit on the Millennium Business Park.

Priory-

Burglary dwelling:

On Sunday evening a resident of Cross Street heard footsteps in her house, no-one was seen in the property.

During the day on Tuesday a house on Yorke Street was entered via an insecure window and cash was taken from a drawer inside the property.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On the evening of Thursday 26th the windscreen of a car parked on Castleton Close was cracked by an unknown missile.

Ravensdale -

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Tuesday a house on Goodacre Street was entered via an unlocked window and food was stolen from a storeroom.

Theft of a motor vehicle:

On the afternoon of Thursday 26th a transit van was stolen from Nursery Street after the driver had left the keys in the vehicle while he went to the rear of the property. The vehicle was later recovered in Derbyshire.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Saturday a vehicle parked on Watson Avenue was broken into by smashing the passenger window. A bag containing dance equipment and costumes was stolen from the car.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Sunday a brick was thrown at a car parked on Pollard Drive, smashing a window.

Sherwood -

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Tuesday morning a car parked on the driveway of a property on Main Bright Road was entered and a small amount of loose change stolen, the vehicle had been left unlocked. CCTV captured the incident and the offenders were two white males in their twenties wearing light coloured clothing and hats. One male was carrying a rucksack and the other was carrying a satchel.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning a wallet, containing cash and bank cards, was taken from a vehicle parked on Debdale Way.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Wednesday a car parked on Main Bright Road was damaged by a named offender.

Warsop Birklands -

A van parked on Watson Street was damaged overnight on Wednesday, when the windscreen was deliberately smashed. On the same night the window of a car parked on Bainbridge Road was also smashed.

Other News/Appeals:

Increase in Autocrime

There has been a recent increase in a particular type of autocrime across the district where the victim has left the car unlocked and with the keys inside the vehicle. In most of these incidents the vehicle owner has got into their car and then returned to their property, sometimes just for a few moments, perhaps doing so to allow their car to warm up, and in this short period of time property has been stolen.

Bogus door-to-door sales

There have been cases recently of persons knocking on doors to sell torches and calendars claiming that these items are being sold on behalf of the charity Fairplay. The charity has confirmed that these sales have not been authorised on their behalf. Please do not stop supporting voluntary organisations, but ensure that you are happy that the person you are speaking with is indeed working for that organisation.