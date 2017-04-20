“Leathered” Langold man kicked cop in face after street brawl

A “leathered” Langold man kicked a police officer in the face as he was arrested for fighting in the street after a 12-hour drinking binge, a court has heard.

Police were called to Doncaster Road, Langold, in the early hours of April 2, where Michael Rayner was brawling with his brother’s friend.

He shouted abuse at the officers and refused to stop struggling, so he was taken to the ground and handcuffed, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

“As he was being put in the car he began thrashing about and kicked the officer in the face,” she said.

Rayner, 27, of White Avenue, admitted two counts of assault and being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He had previous convictions for common assault in 2005, and possessing an offensive weapon in 2007.

The court heard he had been drinking for 12 hours, and had consumed about 12 pints of beer.

David Verity, mitigating, said when Rayner was being bundled into the police car his foot caught the officer.

He admitted that spittle flew from his mouth when he was on the ground, and that it hit an officer’s trousers and boot, Mr Verity added.

Cheryl Nisbett, of the probation service, said Rayner had been out of trouble for six years.

He was a hard-working family man who was a self-employed builder, she said, with a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

District judge Andrew Meachin told him: “You don’t go out getting this leathered for 12 hours.

“You had no excuse for the way you behaved because you were completely drunk.”

Rayner received a community order, with a 12 week curfew, from 8pm to 5am.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £75 to each officer and costs of £85.