LETTER: HS2 - will prices be affected?

I recently received a booklet from HS2 about the planned high-speed rail routes north of Birmingham.

That to Leeds will follow the line of the M1 past Nottingham. The booklet had no map but did refer to its website for detailed maps.

The HS2 route lies in the centre of a zone, most of which is taken up with areas being offered various degrees of compensation.

I do wonder if the newly built housing south of Rolls-Royce will be eligible for compensation and what effect that will have on house prices?

Peter Clack

Hucknall

