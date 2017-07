I had a lovely walk into Hucknall today, down High Street. It was a lovely day,, the sun was shining and I was very impressed now it’s been pedestrianised.

It was nice to walk and cross over without watching for cars, but I couldn’t believe all the cigarette butts all over. Mostly down the right side walking toward the Byron and loads outside the bookies. What a shame.

Probably could do with more bins or the warden could walk down and hand a few fines out.

Miss Davis

By email