LETTER: Preserving Farleys Spring - leave this landmark be

I now live in Weymouth, Dorset, but occasionally visit family and friends in Hucknall. The last time I was there, at New Year, I was a bit devastated to see so much potentially healthy land unnecessarily disappearing under tarmac/brick/concrete.

This will put an enormous strain on resources and, by its very nature, damage the environment along with having further negative impact on people’s health.

I fail to see the “planning” behind such decisions, if we want to see a healthy balance of population and land use.

However, I can see at an instance the short-term, profit-driven motives for uncaring developers and share-holders, and the “kudos” to be gained by health-ignorant councillors to mistakenly think they have to provide more and more housing for some reason.

If that excuse/reason is population, what are the real facts of the situation, and why is there no real ‘planning’ for the future?

The logical outcome is there will soon be no land left that is not under tarmac/brick/concrete and present inhabitants will just suffer more with pollution and their health, as well as in their pockets.

It’s not only Hucknall, but here in Weymouth too, and I suspect many other places.

The words health and planning seem to be a mystery to many, especially with those in power to do the right thing.

In my opinion it is a poignant reminder of our failing education system.

Following on from this general context, a good friend of mine informs me Farleys Spring has so far survived, but with development all around it.

From the 1950s, when my father introduced me to the fresh, cold water, it was always a refreshing stopping-off point on the way to happy days around Bulwell Hall Park.

In the 1980s, my father had the water tested at Trent Polytechnic.

It was found to have much higher natural mineral content, and was therefore healthier than tap water.

I would like to think some of your Dispatch readers and the Dispatch itself, care enough to try to see that this landmark is somehow preserved and kept apart from the gross pollution over-development brings.

If there is a local effort to do this, let me know so I can support it.

I am 64 now and still running with success in age-group championship races thanks to my training around Hucknall, Bulwell Hall and the Misk Hills, along with regular drinks from Farleys Spring.

In May, I was fastest in my age-group at the Westminster Road Mile event in London, and much faster than a younger chap you might know of – Lord Sebastian Coe.

To me, that suggests the spring needs preserving so that others can benefit.

Kevin Archer

By email