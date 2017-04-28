LETTER: Sign mystery - Appeal for information

Please can you help me to find information about this chemist sign.

The sign used to hang outside the small chemist next to Hucknall main post office.

The only pictures I have found that shown the sign but have to zoom in to see it was from Francis Frith dated 1965/High Street.

The chemist has been known by several names but not as the name on the sign.

All I can remember as a kid it squeaked in the wind outside the chemist and seeing it lit up.

Who was Ucal/owners of the chemist and when was the sign put up/taken down?

I very much hope you can help to solve my problem, thank you. I do have the sign in my possession.

Daniel Boyes

Hucknall