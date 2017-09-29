LETTER: Town Centre Improvements - so glad it went ahead

Thank you Ashfield District Council for the fantastic Hucknall improvements.

At first I was against the by-pass, thinking it was a waste of money, but I was proved wrong.

The reasons being...

A beautiful row of cottages, I never knew existed, also a newly built stone wall in front of them;

The old mill is looking glorious, enhancing our lovely parish church and listed library;

The old ugly toilets are gone and a stone wall built in its place with steps into the church yard;

A very handy bus station;

And finally, the pedestrian zone, which looks really great.

I love all the work that’s been done. Hucknall looks amazing and I am proud to live here.

Proud Hucknall resident

By email

