LETTER: Town Centre Improvements - so glad it went ahead

Thank you Ashfield District Council for the fantastic Hucknall improvements.
At first I was against the by-pass, thinking it was a waste of money, but I was proved wrong.
The reasons being...
A beautiful row of cottages, I never knew existed, also a newly built stone wall in front of them;
The old mill is looking glorious, enhancing our lovely parish church and listed library;
The old ugly toilets are gone and a stone wall built in its place with steps into the church yard;
A very handy bus station;
And finally, the pedestrian zone, which looks really great.
I love all the work that’s been done. Hucknall looks amazing and I am proud to live here.
Proud Hucknall resident
By email
