A cloudy day for the East Midlands with some light rain

Weather report from the Met Office

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today, Friday, September 2 is for a cloudy day with some light rain.

There may be a few heavier bursts, particularly in the south.

Some sunny spells may develop in the north before sunset.

Maximum Temperature 20 °C.

Tonight cloud and patchy rain will clear away to the southeast through the evening leaving a dry night with clear spells.

Minimum Temperature 10 °C.

